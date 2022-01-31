Leinster's Josh Murphy agrees two-year deal with Connacht

JOSH MURPHY HAS agreed to join Connacht from Leinster in the summer on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old can play in the back row or second row made 52 appearances for Leinster, including their Heineken Champions Cup pool games against Montpellier and Bath this season.

Having been capped at Ireland U20 level, Murphy said he’s hoping to get regular game-time under Andy Friend.

“At this stage of my career I feel it is time to try and contribute to a new environment and hopefully try and put my hand up to get out on the pitch every week,” he said. “Playing matches regularly is what I love about this sport.

“Andy Friend, and his coaching team, are building something special in the West and you can see that in the brand of rugby they play.”

The Connacht head coach added: ““Josh has all the attributes to be an important Connacht player for the next two seasons. Physically he’s very strong on and off the ball and coupled with an excellent skill set he is a player that very much suits our playing style.

“We’re delighted he’s chosen to come to Connacht and help add to the excellent squad we are already building here.”