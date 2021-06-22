Leinster flanker banned for two games after incident in Glasgow game

LEINSTER’S JOSH MURPHY has been handed a two-match ban after an incident where he made contact with an opponent’s “eye area” during the Pro14 clash against Glasgow Warriors on 4 June.

The flanker was cited for the incident that took place in the 53rd minute and deemed to have committed an act of foul play.

The disciplinary panel concluded that a low-entry act of foul play occurred because “while there was contact made to the eye area of the opponent, it was unintentional and part of a fluid motion.”

The penalty is normally four weeks for such an offence but “having considered all relevant documentation and evidence, including the player’s impeccable conduct throughout the process, as well as his genuine remorse shown a mitigation of 50 percent was applied, bringing the ban to two meaningful games.”