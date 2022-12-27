Advertisement
PA Rock celebrates: world number seven Jonny Clayton awaits in the next round.
Antrim's Josh Rock takes out 10th seed to book his place in World Championship last 16
Rock, 21, beat Nathan Aspinall 4-3 on Tuesday afternoon.
59 minutes ago

ANTRIM YOUNGSTER JOSH Rock is one win away from a place in the PDC World Championship quarter-finals — and a potential showdown with defending champion Peter Wright.

The 21-year-old from Antrim beat 10th seed Nathan Aspinall 4-3 in their third round clash at the Alexandra Palace.

Up next for Rock is world number seven Jonny Clayton, who beat Fermanagh’s Brendan Dolan on Tuesday afternoon.

Rock, who has quickly established himself as one to watch in his first season on the PDC Tour, rallied from 2-1 down to lead 3-2.

Aspinall — twice a World Championship semi-finallist — responded and sent the match to a seventh and deciding set, where Rock held his nerve to prevail.

Rock is now the only remaining Irish player in the tournament following Dolan’s 4-1 defeat against Clayton.

The42 Team
