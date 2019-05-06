This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 6 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Van der Flier on course to make remarkable return for Pro14 semi-final

The Leinster flanker had been originally ruled out for the rest of the season with a groin injury.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 6 May 2019, 2:31 PM
27 minutes ago 1,216 Views 3 Comments
https://the42.ie/4621460

FOR THE SECOND time in the space of a year, Josh van der Flier is set to defy an initial medical prognosis and return to action ahead of schedule to hand Leinster’s two-pronged title bid a major boost.

The flanker was initially ruled out for the remainder of this season after undergoing surgery on the groin injury he sustained against France during the Six Nations, but van der Flier could now return for Leinster’s Pro14 semi-final against Munster.

Josh van der Flier Van der Flier speaking to media yesterday. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen said the 26-year-old would not feature again this term ‘unless there is some magic cure between now and then’, and van der Flier has again shown remarkable diligence and work-ethic in his recovery.

Saturday’s Heineken Champions Cup final against Saracens will come too soon for the openside but he will be back on the training paddock with the squad this week, with a view to being available for the visit of Munster to the RDS on Saturday 18 May.

Van der Flier’s unexpected return is a welcome fillip for the province, particularly with Dan Leavy ruled out indefinitely due to the horrific leg injury he sustained against Ulster. 

“I’ve a good bit of running under my belt now. If training goes well, hopefully, I’ll be available, that’s the goal,” he said. 

“I’ve just been hoping to be back training this week, and hopefully that goes well. I’ve been working with Fearghal Kerin and the medical staff at Leinster, they’ve been brilliant.

The surgeon did a good job obviously, and I’ve just been given targets to hit each week and been told ‘once you hit this strength target you can progress on to this’, so it hasn’t been rushing back, it’s been systematic, ticking boxes.

Van der Flier, who got back from a long-term knee injury to start Ireland’s win over the All Blacks last November, added: “I was told it would be 12 weeks, don’t rush back, just see how you get on, then we can review if it goes well. I never let myself believe it would be the end of the season, but logically it looked more than likely, but I’m happy to be where I am.”

Stuart Lancaster confirmed van der Flier is on course to be in contention for Munster. 

“Having Josh back is the other bonus,” the Leinster senior coach said. “He’ll hopefully train this week with a view to play next week as well.

“He’s done brilliantly to get back from that groin injury and it’s a real boost for the squad.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie