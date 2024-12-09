Van der Flier named Player of the Autumn Nations Series after edging public vote

JOSH VAN DER FLIER’S impressive international form was recognised on Monday as the Ireland back row edged out South Africa’s Cheslin Kolbe to be named Player of the Series for the Autumn Nations Series.

Van der Flier got the nod with 37%, marginally shading the public vote ahead of Kolbe on 34%.

Van der Flier was to the fore across all four of Ireland’s November internationals, scoring tries in the opening defeat to New Zealand, as well as in the wins over Fiji and Australia, while he also had an average of 68 carries, tackles and rucks per 80 minutes according to Opta.

France’s Thomas Ramos (22%) and New Zealand’s Wallace Sititi (7%) were also nominated on the four-man shortlist.