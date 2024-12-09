JOSH VAN DER FLIER’S impressive international form was recognised on Monday as the Ireland back row edged out South Africa’s Cheslin Kolbe to be named Player of the Series for the Autumn Nations Series.
Van der Flier got the nod with 37%, marginally shading the public vote ahead of Kolbe on 34%.
Van der Flier was to the fore across all four of Ireland’s November internationals, scoring tries in the opening defeat to New Zealand, as well as in the wins over Fiji and Australia, while he also had an average of 68 carries, tackles and rucks per 80 minutes according to Opta.
France’s Thomas Ramos (22%) and New Zealand’s Wallace Sititi (7%) were also nominated on the four-man shortlist.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Van der Flier named Player of the Autumn Nations Series after edging public vote
JOSH VAN DER FLIER’S impressive international form was recognised on Monday as the Ireland back row edged out South Africa’s Cheslin Kolbe to be named Player of the Series for the Autumn Nations Series.
Van der Flier got the nod with 37%, marginally shading the public vote ahead of Kolbe on 34%.
Van der Flier was to the fore across all four of Ireland’s November internationals, scoring tries in the opening defeat to New Zealand, as well as in the wins over Fiji and Australia, while he also had an average of 68 carries, tackles and rucks per 80 minutes according to Opta.
France’s Thomas Ramos (22%) and New Zealand’s Wallace Sititi (7%) were also nominated on the four-man shortlist.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
Ireland Josh Van der Flier Rugby Top of the poll