Josh van der Flier signs new contract with Leinster

LEINSTER HAVE confirmed this evening that Josh van der Flier has signed a new contract with the province.

The 28-year-old flanker made his debut for the province in 2014 and has gone on to become a key player for both Leinster and Ireland.

The news comes after it was announced earlier today that both Ed Byrne and Ciarán Frawley were also extending their stays with Leinster.

It was also confirmed on Wednesday that coach Leo Cullen was committing his future to the province.

Leinster have not released any details on the length of the deals in question.

