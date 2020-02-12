This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Wednesday 12 February, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

World champion Warrington splits with Warren and re-signs with former promoter Hearn

‘I am happy to say that we delivered for Josh on every level and helped him realise his goals in the sport,’ said Warren in a statement.

By Gavan Casey Wednesday 12 Feb 2020, 3:21 PM
57 minutes ago 749 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/5004607
Promoter Warren looks on as Warrington weighs in for his world-title defence against Carl Frampton.
Image: Frank Warren Promotions/INPHO
Promoter Warren looks on as Warrington weighs in for his world-title defence against Carl Frampton.
Promoter Warren looks on as Warrington weighs in for his world-title defence against Carl Frampton.
Image: Frank Warren Promotions/INPHO

Updated 32 minutes ago

IBF WORLD FEATHERWEIGHT champion Josh Warrington has parted ways with promoter Frank Warren and, for the second time in his career, signed with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing.

Warrington [30-0, 7KOs] was previously let go by Hearn just over three years ago, signing with his British promotional rival Warren a fortnight later.

Under Warren’s Queensbury Promotions banner, the 29-year-old won his first world title and made two successful defences — including one against then-promotional stablemate Carl Frampton.

Warrington became a world champion in memorable circumstances, the lifelong Leeds United supporter upsetting Wales’ Lee Selby in front of a sizeable crowd at Elland Road in May 2018.

Seven months later, he made his first defence in a fight-of-the-year contender with Frampton at the Manchester Arena, earning a close but deserved unanimous decision over the former two-weight world champion from Belfast.

He has since retained his title with a controversial split-decision win over British rival Kid Galahad — a Matchroom fighter and Warrington’s mandatory challenger for the IBF title — and a stoppage of little-known French contender Sofiane Takoucht, both of which took place in his hometown of Leeds.

“It’s great to be back with Matchroom, Sky and now DAZN and I’m very excited about the future,” said Warrington. “I have enjoyed my time at BT [Sport] but now I’m looking forward to going on to achieve my dreams of both fighting in the USA and unifying the division.”

“I’m ecstatic to welcome Josh Warrington back to Matchroom,” added Hearn. “We had some amazing times helping to build Josh in Leeds and now we re-unite at a time when he is the king of the division.

“Josh has some of the most loyal and passionate supporters in sport and we look forward to delivering nights they will never forget. There is so much more for Josh to accomplish and today starts a new chapter in the thrilling Josh Warrington story.”

Warren, who confirmed earlier on Wednesday that Warrington had left his promotional stable upon the conclusion of their contract, said: “I am happy to say that we delivered for Josh on every level and helped him realise his goals in the sport.

“We all wish Josh every success for the future and will always remember the great nights we enjoyed in Leeds.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie