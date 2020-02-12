World champion Warrington splits with Warren and re-signs with former promoter Hearn

Promoter Warren looks on as Warrington weighs in for his world-title defence against Carl Frampton.

IBF WORLD FEATHERWEIGHT champion Josh Warrington has parted ways with promoter Frank Warren and, for the second time in his career, signed with Eddie Hearn and Matchroom Boxing.

Warrington [30-0, 7KOs] was previously let go by Hearn just over three years ago, signing with his British promotional rival Warren a fortnight later.

Under Warren’s Queensbury Promotions banner, the 29-year-old won his first world title and made two successful defences — including one against then-promotional stablemate Carl Frampton.

Warrington became a world champion in memorable circumstances, the lifelong Leeds United supporter upsetting Wales’ Lee Selby in front of a sizeable crowd at Elland Road in May 2018.

Seven months later, he made his first defence in a fight-of-the-year contender with Frampton at the Manchester Arena, earning a close but deserved unanimous decision over the former two-weight world champion from Belfast.

He has since retained his title with a controversial split-decision win over British rival Kid Galahad — a Matchroom fighter and Warrington’s mandatory challenger for the IBF title — and a stoppage of little-known French contender Sofiane Takoucht, both of which took place in his hometown of Leeds.

“It’s great to be back with Matchroom, Sky and now DAZN and I’m very excited about the future,” said Warrington. “I have enjoyed my time at BT [Sport] but now I’m looking forward to going on to achieve my dreams of both fighting in the USA and unifying the division.”

“I’m ecstatic to welcome Josh Warrington back to Matchroom,” added Hearn. “We had some amazing times helping to build Josh in Leeds and now we re-unite at a time when he is the king of the division.

“Josh has some of the most loyal and passionate supporters in sport and we look forward to delivering nights they will never forget. There is so much more for Josh to accomplish and today starts a new chapter in the thrilling Josh Warrington story.”

Warren, who confirmed earlier on Wednesday that Warrington had left his promotional stable upon the conclusion of their contract, said: “I am happy to say that we delivered for Josh on every level and helped him realise his goals in the sport.

“We all wish Josh every success for the future and will always remember the great nights we enjoyed in Leeds.”