This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 8 °C Tuesday 19 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Grand Slam success only the start for McNamara's band of brothers

Munster prop Josh Wycherley wants the side to push on and challenge at this summer’s U20 World Championship.

By Ryan Bailey Tuesday 19 Mar 2019, 10:54 AM
21 minutes ago 431 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4549155

IT SAYS A lot about the mentality and vision of this extraordinarily talented group of young players that minutes after achieving a feat that few others have accomplished, they were so clear-minded and utterly focused on building on the success. 

It would have been easy, and completely understandable, for Noel McNamara’s young side to become distracted in the immediate aftermath of Friday’s Grand Slam victory in Wales, yet they all spoke with clarity and maturity outside the dressing room.

Ireland players celebrate with the trophy in the dressing room after the game The victorious Ireland dressing room. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

One-by-one, Dylan Tierney-Martin, captain Charlie Ryan, Josh Wycherley and Angus Kernohan emerged from the celebrations with their medals hanging around their neck to articulate what had just happened. You could hardly blame them for struggling to do so.

“Jesus, unbelievable, to be honest,” Wycherley laughed. “I can’t put it into words, it’s just crazy to take it all in.”

Wycherley played an integral role throughout Ireland’s memorable campaign, scoring two tries in the victory over France in Cork, while his all-round work-rate and set-piece excellence made him one of the standout performers.

The 19-year-old — the younger brother of Fineen, and a member of the Munster academy — helped Ireland achieve a 100% success rate on their own scrum throughout the tournament and looked back on the opening weekend win over England as the catalyst for it all. 

“We started our Six Nations well and we wanted to finish it well,” he continued. “It’s been from the start. That camp down in Fota [in January], we just came together and out on that pitch, it was like playing with your brothers, to be honest.

“Today was just another day, just another day to show our ability. We knew we hadn’t produced our full 100% performance to date, and that wasn’t 100% either by any means, but it really showed our character and cohesion as a team.

We’ve all enjoyed the two months together and really looking forward to our next step on towards the World Cup.

The prop added: “In the last two years at U18 and U19 level, it would have brought us together a lot. It has been the same core group of players coming up through so we’re just really familiar with each other and we all get on very well. It’s a huge part in a team succeeding.”

Second row Ryan, who stood in as skipper for the injured David Hawkshaw in the final two games, agreed.

“The thing I can pick out from the tournament is just the confidence we have in each other, the trust we have in each other. That’s my main takeaway.

John Hodnett and Josh Wycherley celebrate John Hodnett and Josh Wycherley. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“I don’t think any of us will ever forget this. That being said, we’ll look to kick on and have a really good World Cup campaign.” 

While Ireland enjoyed their well-deserved celebrations over the weekend with family and friends, the attention switches pretty quickly for the majority of the squad, with David McCann, Callum Reid and Iwan Hughes already en route to Boston with the Ulster ‘A’ squad.

Next on the agenda for McNamara’s side will be June’s U20 World Championship in Argentina, a tournament they will go into with plenty of confidence but also in the knowledge that it will be another step-up again. 

Last year’s ninth-place finish handed Ireland a low seeding this time around, meaning a difficult draw alongside England, Australia and Italy.

“This feels like the start of something, absolutely,” Wycherley added. “There’s always room for improvement and that’s what we’ve said from the start. Just rebuild again and get going to push on again this summer.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    England boss Jones to call in 'pressure coach' after Scotland slump
    England boss Jones to call in 'pressure coach' after Scotland slump
    AWJ +14: It's The42's Six Nations Team of the Championship
    'We haven't been catastrophic' - Schmidt must identify bug that has hit Ireland
    CHELTENHAM
    Eddie O'Leary remains coy over Tiger Roll's Grand National participation
    Eddie O'Leary remains coy over Tiger Roll's Grand National participation
    Donn McClean's Cheltenham review: Lasting memories will endure after an extraordinary festival
    'I'll be 93 in April, the same day as the Queen of England' - hoping for All-Ireland club final glory
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    GOLF
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
    Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
    Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
    FOOTBALL
    Van Dijk: Salah goals will come for Liverpool
    Van Dijk: Salah goals will come for Liverpool
    Defiant Moyes 'wouldn’t do anything differently' if given Man United chance again
    Barcelona confident Suarez will be back for Man United despite ankle injury
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'An argument that was never there' - David McGoldrick explains his recent Irish absence
    'An argument that was never there' - David McGoldrick explains his recent Irish absence
    'It’s up to me to get positive results and get people smiling again'
    'It was literally hanging off' - Irish striker Curtis details freak finger injury

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie