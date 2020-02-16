This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ugandan champion runner breaks 5,000m world record by almost 30 seconds

Joshua Cheptegei clocked a time of 12 minutes 51 seconds.

By AFP Sunday 16 Feb 2020, 8:30 PM
1 hour ago 3,887 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/5009465
Joshua Cheptegei [file pic].
Image: Emy/ABACA
Joshua Cheptegei [file pic].
Joshua Cheptegei [file pic].
Image: Emy/ABACA

UGANDA’S JOSHUA CHEPTEGEI lowered the 5km world record in Monaco on Sunday with a time of 12 minutes 51 seconds and revealed he had set out to “really go for” breaking the sub 13 minutes barrier.

The 10,000m world champion made the most of perfect conditions in the second edition of this race to improve on Kenyan Rhonex Kipruto’s previous best of 13min 18sec last month in Valencia.

“Wow, this is a really great. I had sub 13 minutes in my mind today so when my legs felt good during the race I decided to really go for it,” said the 23-year-old 10,000m world champion.

“To take this many seconds off the record makes me very happy and is a great first test for me in an important season,” he said with the Tokyo Olympics coming up in July.

Cheptegei took part in both the 5000m and 10000m at the Rio 2016 Olympic Games coming eighth and sixth respectively at the age of 19.

© – AFP 2020 

AFP

