This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 18 °C Tuesday 23 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

US international winger who played under Solskjaer signs for Dundalk

Joshua Gatt has arrived at Oriel Park on a short-term deal.

By Ben Blake Tuesday 23 Jun 2020, 4:19 PM
52 minutes ago 1,207 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5130687
Gatt with Dundalk head coach Vinny Perth.
Image: Dundalk FC
Gatt with Dundalk head coach Vinny Perth.
Gatt with Dundalk head coach Vinny Perth.
Image: Dundalk FC

DUNDALK HAVE BOLSTERED their squad by signing Joshua Gatt on a short-term deal, pending international clearance. 

The 28-year-old, originally from Michigan, featured in a pre-season friendly against Longford Town in February — prior to the season’s postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

Gatt did enough in that 69-minute appearance to impress the current SSE Airtricity League Premier Division champions, who announced the deal today. 

Having arrived back in Ireland from the US earlier this month, he spent two weeks in quarantine before linking up with the Lilywhites squad again this week. 

After joining Austrian side SC Rheindorf Altach as a teenager, the winger spent six seasons at Norwegian club Molde, where he won two league titles under current Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. 

Capped twice at senior international level for the US, Gatt has also lined out for Minnesota United, Colorado Rapids and Detroit City. 

Most recently, he had a second spell at SC Rheindorf Altach.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie