US international winger who played under Solskjaer signs for Dundalk

DUNDALK HAVE BOLSTERED their squad by signing Joshua Gatt on a short-term deal, pending international clearance.

The 28-year-old, originally from Michigan, featured in a pre-season friendly against Longford Town in February — prior to the season’s postponement due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gatt did enough in that 69-minute appearance to impress the current SSE Airtricity League Premier Division champions, who announced the deal today.

Having arrived back in Ireland from the US earlier this month, he spent two weeks in quarantine before linking up with the Lilywhites squad again this week.

After joining Austrian side SC Rheindorf Altach as a teenager, the winger spent six seasons at Norwegian club Molde, where he won two league titles under current Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Capped twice at senior international level for the US, Gatt has also lined out for Minnesota United, Colorado Rapids and Detroit City.

Most recently, he had a second spell at SC Rheindorf Altach.

