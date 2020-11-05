BE PART OF THE TEAM

Dublin: 9°C Thursday 5 November 2020
Former US international winger who played under Solskjaer leaves Dundalk

Joshua Gatt departs after signing a short-term deal earlier this year.

By Sinead Farrell Thursday 5 Nov 2020, 3:21 PM
1 hour ago 2,173 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5256417
Joshua Gatt ahead of a league outing with Dundalk last month.
Image: ©INPHO
Joshua Gatt ahead of a league outing with Dundalk last month.
Joshua Gatt ahead of a league outing with Dundalk last month.
Image: ©INPHO

FORMER USA INTERNATIONAL Joshua Gatt has left Dundalk, the club has announced. 

Originally from Michigan, Gatt signed a short-term deal with the Lilywhites earlier this year, after previously featuring in a pre-season friendly against Longford Town.

The 29-year-old returned to America following the Covid-19 shutdown, before linking up with the Dundalk squad again during the summer.

He made three appearances for the club, starting once in Dundalk’s 4-0 defeat against Shamrock Rovers last September.

“Everybody at Dundalk FC would like to thank Joshua for his efforts at the club and we wish him all of the very best for the future,” a statement on the club website reads.

Gatt joined Austrian side SC Rheindorf Altach as a teenager. He also spent six seasons at Norwegian club Molde, where he won two league titles under current Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Capped twice at senior international level for the US, Gatt recently had a second stint at SC Rheindorf Altach.

He has previously lined out for Minnesota United, Colorado Rapids and Detroit City.

