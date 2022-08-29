Ireland U21 striker joins MK Dons on loan

IRELAND U21 INTERNATIONAL Joshua Kayode has completed a loan move to MK Dons from Rotherham United.

The 22-year-old made 29 appearances for Rotherham last season after they sealed promotion to the Championship. He previously scored 17 goals between loan spells at Carlisle United and Gateshead.

Born in Nigeria, Kayode grew up in Dublin before joining Rotherham’s academy.

Advertisement

Kayode said he was delighted to join Liam Manning’s League One side.

“I’m delighted to be here,” Kayode told the MK Dons website.

“As soon as I spoke to the gaffer, it was a no brainer for me that this was the right place for me to develop as a player and a person.

“The style of play is great and it’s something I can see myself fitting into. I’m a hard-worker who likes to get in behind and run at players, and I’m good in the air too – hopefully I can bring all of that in to help the team.

“I knew a few of the lads from being with the Ireland team and I know Griggy from playing with him at Rotherham last season,” the striker added. “I’m sure they’ll help me settle in and I just can’t wait to get started.”

See Sport

Differently Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership Become a Member

He has scored two goals in 14 appearances for the Irish U21 side since making his debut in November 2020.

Manning added: “Josh is an exciting addition and his qualities, both physically and technically, will certainly add to the group.”