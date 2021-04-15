BE PART OF THE TEAM

Thursday 15 April 2021
Championship side reward Ireland U21 striker with long-term deal

Joshua Kayode has extended his contract with Rotherham United until the summer of 2024.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 15 Apr 2021
https://the42.ie/5411170
Kayode: committed to Rotherham United until 2024.
Image: Rotherham United FC
Image: Rotherham United FC

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND U21 international Joshua Kayode has signed a new contract with Rotherham United.

The Championship club have rewarded the 20-year-old striker by extending his deal until the summer of 2024.

Kayode is currently on loan at Carlisle United, who are in the hunt for a play-off place in League Two.

The Dubliner has been on Rotherham’s books since he joined the South Yorkshire outfit from St Francis at the age of 16.

He made his Ireland U21 debut against Iceland last November, before opening the scoring in the 2-1 victory away to Luxembourg.

