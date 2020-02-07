This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Joshua King had 'difficult couple of days' after United interest came to nothing

Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe says the approach was a ‘huge compliment’ for the striker.

By The42 Team Friday 7 Feb 2020, 4:15 PM
1 hour ago 1,510 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4997143
Bournemouth's Josh King.
BOURNEMOUTH STRIKER JOSHUA King endured a “difficult couple of days” after a potential return to Manchester United failed to materialise, according to Eddie Howe.

United were rumoured to be interested in bringing King back to Old Trafford towards the end of the January transfer window, as the club sought cover for the injured Marcus Rashford.

King, 28, was said to be particularly eager to join United, having made two senior appearances for the Red Devils as a youngster. He also featured prominently under current manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the club’s reserves.

Bournemouth were reported to have rejected the advances of United, who signed former Watford striker Odion Ighalo instead.

Howe accepts that King had a tough time coming to terms with the outcome, but has urged the Norwegian to take it as a compliment and not dwell on personal matters as Bournemouth face a relegation tussle.

“That was a difficult couple of days for him,” the Bournemouth manager told reporters. “But it’s a huge compliment and a huge moment for him, to have Manchester United come in and express an interest in him.

“But he’s very focused on our current position and this club. He knows we’re in a relegation fight; it’s no time for him to focus on himself, he knows that, and he’s very much a team player. He’s looking forward to being fit and contributing to our battle.”

Bournemouth travel to Sheffield United on Sunday sitting just two points above the bottom three, though they go into the contest on the back of successive Premier League wins.

