Joshua Magee and Moya Ryan miss out on badminton medal in European Games defeat

IRELAND DUO JOSHUA Magee and Moya Ryan were denied a European Games medal as they suffered defeat in the badminton mixed doubles quarter-finals on Friday morning.

Donegal’s Magee and Clare’s Ryan had beaten Italy and Slovakia earlier this week to book their place in the last eight and set up a meeting with Robin Tabeling and Selena Piek of the Netherlands.

With the winners guaranteed a bronze medal at minimum, it was Tabeling and Piek — currently ranked third in Europe — who won comfortably in straight games: 21-8, 21-6.

It was further disappointment for Magee, who also missed out on a medal in the men’s doubles on Thursday when he and Paul Reynolds were beaten 21-16, 21-15 by 2019 silver medalists Anders Rasmussen and Kim Astrup of Denmark in the quarter-finals.

Earlier on Friday, in the canoe slalom, Liam Jegou and Jake Cochrane both booked their places in Sunday’s men’s semi-finals, as did Michaela Corcoran in the women’s event.