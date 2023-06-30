Advertisement
Tom Maher/INPHO Joshua Magee and Moya Ryan: lost in Friday's European Games quarter-finals (file photo).
# European Games
Joshua Magee and Moya Ryan miss out on badminton medal in European Games defeat
Magee and Ryan were beaten in straight games by Robin Tabeling and Selena Piek of the Netherlands.
1 hour ago

IRELAND DUO JOSHUA Magee and Moya Ryan were denied a European Games medal as they suffered defeat in the badminton mixed doubles quarter-finals on Friday morning.

Donegal’s Magee and Clare’s Ryan had beaten Italy and Slovakia earlier this week to book their place in the last eight and set up a meeting with Robin Tabeling and Selena Piek of the Netherlands.

With the winners guaranteed a bronze medal at minimum, it was Tabeling and Piek — currently ranked third in Europe — who won comfortably in straight games: 21-8, 21-6.

It was further disappointment for Magee, who also missed out on a medal in the men’s doubles on Thursday when he and Paul Reynolds were beaten 21-16, 21-15 by 2019 silver medalists Anders Rasmussen and Kim Astrup of Denmark in the quarter-finals.

Earlier on Friday, in the canoe slalom, Liam Jegou and Jake Cochrane both booked their places in Sunday’s men’s semi-finals, as did Michaela Corcoran in the women’s event.

