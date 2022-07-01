Membership : Access or Sign Up
'I fell in love' - Celtic secure Portuguese winger Jota on permanent deal from Benfica

The 23-year-old scored 13 goals in 40 appearances last season as the Hoops won the Scottish Premiership and the Scottish League Cup.

Image: PA
CELTIC HAVE ANNOUNCED the signing of Jota on a four-year deal. 

The Portuguese winger made a big impression on a season-long loan from Benfica in 2021/22 – scoring 13 goals in 40 appearances. 

Jota proved a key player for Hoops boss Ange Postecoglou in his first campaign in charge and the 23-year-old has agreed a permanent move to Glasgow. 

“I’m feeling great,” Jota said. “It’s a tremendous step in my career.

I’m really happy to have joined Celtic and I just want to give some joy to the fans, to our team and conquer as many things as we can.

“It was a great experience last season. I already knew, more or less, how big Celtic was but I think people only realise once you are inside the club and inside the structure.

“With the season that we had with all the winning and all the trophies, I think it was very good for everyone, and I just got to know the club in another perspective, and I just fell in love. So I think it’s a good time to be here and I just want to develop.”

