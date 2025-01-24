Rodgers: Jota return close as Kyogo leaves for Rennes

CELTIC HOPE TO finalise the return of Jota in the coming days as Kyogo Furuhashi moves in the other direction.

The Hoops have accepted a bid from Rennes for the Japan forward but lined up the return of the Portuguese winger from the same club.

On Jota, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Friday morning: “It’s not finalised yet but a player that would clearly be an absolutely incredible addition to our squad from what he has done here before and his qualities. Hopefully we can confirm that in the next 24 hours.”

Furuhashi left Glasgow within 24 hours of helping Celtic into the knockout stages of the Champions League.

“He has travelled for a medical so that will probably be confirmed in the next 24 hours,” Rodgers said.

“It’s nothing to do with the club. Naturally, as a manager, I wouldn’t want to lose one of our top players and someone who fits in with how we want to play.

“Kyogo expressed an interest to leave a number of months back. That expression becomes stronger and obviously it gets to the stage where he clearly wants to leave. Sadly, we then have to do a deal and finalise that with him.

“He’s been an incredible player for the club in the three and a half years he has been here and not someone we wanted to lose but we have to accept where he’s at.”