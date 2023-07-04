Jota's Celtic exit confirmed

CELTIC HAVE confirmed Portuguese winger Jota has left the Scottish champions to join Saudi Arabian side Al-Ittihad.

The 24-year-old makes the permanent switch following two years in Glasgow, having spent one season on loan from Benfica before signing a permanent contract.

Jota helped Celtic to two league titles during his time with the club, scoring 27 goals over a two-year spell in all competitions.

He follows a number of high-profile players in joining the Saudi Pro League and becomes Al-Ittihad’s third signing of the summer after former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema and ex-Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante signed for the club.

Advertisement

After the signing, Celtic wrote on the club website: “In his time in the Hoops, Jota won two league titles as well as picking up winner’s medals in both the Scottish and League Cups.

“Everyone at Celtic Football Club wishes Jota success in his future career.”