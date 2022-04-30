Joy and despair for Irish stars as League One season concludes

Will Keane scores from the penalty spot.

IT WAS a dramatic day in League One, as Wigan and Rotherham sealed promotion to the Championship.

Wigan were confirmed as champions, as they won 3-0 away to Shrewsbury.

James McClean and Will Keane both started, with the latter grabbing his 25th and 26th goals of the season amid a convincing win.

McClean, back after a spell out injured, registered an assist for Keane’s second goal.

Former Derry City player Josh Daniels completed 90 minutes for the hosts, who finish the season in 18th position.

Rotherham will join the Latics in the Championship next season, after a 2-0 win on the road at Gillingham.

The victory was sealed following an 89th-minute goal by former Bohemians striker Georgie Kelly, who came off the bench for a League One debut nine minutes earlier.

He was set up by Ireland international Chiedozie Ogbene, who started the game, while Ireland U21 attacker Joshua Kayode was an unused sub.

QPR loanee Conor Masterson played the first 74 minutes for the hosts, who were relegated on goal difference as a result of the defeat.

There was disappointment elsewhere for promotion-chasing MK Dons.

A team that featured Warren O’Hora, Conor Coventry and Troy Parrott won 5-0 away to Plymouth, but they finished third, outside of the automatic promotion places, after rivals Rotherham won.

It was a bad day also for Plymouth, who finished just outside the play-off places in seventh.

Joining them in the play-offs will be Sheffield Wednesday, as they earned a 4-1 win at the expense of Portsmouth, who finish the season in 10th.

It was likely the last appearance in Pompey colours for Man City loanee Gavin Bazunu, while Sean Raggett, Marcus Harness and Ronan Curtis also starting, with the latter grabbing an assist for George Hirst’s fourth-minute opener.

Aiden O’Brien made an appearance off the bench, while Shaun Williams was an unused sub.

Aiden McGeady was an unused sub as Sunderland beat Morecambe 1-0 to seal a play-off place and a fifth-place finish.

Dylan Connolly started for the hosts, while Anthony O’Connor and Shane McLoughlin were on the bench, as they finished two points above the relegation zone.

A 2-1 win away to Burton Albion saw sixth-place Wycombe complete the play-off line-up. Daryl Horgan started for the visitors, while Conor Shaughnessy came off the bench for the hosts and Ciaran Gilligan was an unused sub.

Despite suffering defeat, it was a good day for the Irish duo at Fleetwood.

Anthony Pilkington started and Kieran O’Hara was on the bench, as they lost 4-2 away to ninth-place Bolton.

However, Gillingham’s loss meant they narrowly avoided relegation due to their superior goal difference.