Joy for Ireland U21 international as Charlton reach play-off final after spot-kick drama

IT WAS A memorable night for Ireland U21 international Josh Cullen, as he helped Charlton reach the League One play-off final at Doncaster’s expense.

Doncaster won 3-2 on the night after extra-time, with the 4-4 aggregate score meaning the match went to penalties.

Krystian Bielik’s header after just two minutes put Lee Bowyer’s side in control, but Tommy Rowe equalised just nine minutes later.

An Andy Butler header in the 88th minute brought the game to extra-time, before John Marquis put his side into the lead after 100 minutes.

Nevertheless, veteran midfielder Darren Pratley pulled Charlton level just a minute later, ensuring the tie went to penalties.

Cullen was among the spot kick scorers, as was former Cork City and Sligo player Kieran Sadlier, who came off the bench in the 96th minute.

A tense shootout ended when Doncaster captain Tommy Rowe blazed his attempt wide, sending the home support at the Valley wild.

Charlton will now play Sunderland, who beat Portsmouth last night, with a spot in the Championship at stake.

