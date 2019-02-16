Joy for Irish trio as Millwall reach last 8 of FA Cup

Updated at 17.21

AIDEN O’BRIEN, ALEX Pearce and Shaun Williams were left celebrating, as Millwall beat AFC Wimbledon 1-0 to reach the quarter-finals of the FA Cup today.

The trio of Irish internationals all started, as the Championship side progressed at the expense of the League One outfit, for whom Irish underage international Shane McLoughlin started and former Dundalk winger Dylan Connolly appeared off the bench.

Murray Wallace scored the game’s only goal after five minutes, as Neil Harris’ side, who are currently 20th in the Championship, joined Brighton and Watford in the competition’s last eight.

