Irish referee Joy Neville appointed as first woman to officiate at men's RWC

IRISH REFEREE JOY Neville will become the first woman to officiate at the men’s Rugby World Cup after being named on the 26-person panel by World Rugby on Wednesday.

The 39-year-old, who refereed the women’s World Cup final in 2017, will operate as one of seven Television Match Officials for the September 8-October 28 tournament in France.

Neville won 70 caps for Ireland as a player before turning to refereeing and has since taken change of numerous men’s matches.

She became the first female TMO for a top-level men’s Test when she officiated the Autumn Nations Cup match between Wales and Georgia in November 2020 and has gone on to do TMO duty in the men’s Six Nations.

Wayne Barnes is the most experienced of the group of 12 referees.

Advertisement

It's Everyone's team - Meet your @emirates Match Officials for Rugby World Cup 2023#RWC2023 pic.twitter.com/Wp2mPVycKQ — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) May 10, 2023

The Englishman has whistled a record 102 Tests and will appear in his fifth-straight Rugby World Cup in the country in which he debuted in 2007.

Meanwhile, Nika Amashukeli will also make history as the first Georgian to officiate at a Rugby World Cup.

Hosts France provide just two of the 26 officials with Mathieu Raynal among the 12 referees and Pierre Brousset operating as a touch judge.

Irishman Andrew Brace has also been selected, while Chris Busby is on the assistant referee panel.

Jerome Garces, who blew the 2019 final between South Africa and England, has since joined Fabien Galthie’s set-up as France attempt to win the World Cup for the first time on home soil.

The 26 officials, who represent nine nations with more than 630 Test appearances between them, will take charge of the 48 tournament matches.

Referees: Nika Amashukeli (GEO), Wayne Barnes (ENG), Nic Berry (AUS), Andrew Brace (IRL), Matthew Carley (ENG), Karl Dickson (ENG), Angus Gardner (AUS), Ben O’Keeffe (NZL), Luke Pearce (ENG), Jaco Peyper (RSA), Mathieu Raynal (FRA), Paul Williams (NZL)

Assistant Referees: Chris Busby (IRL), Pierre Brousset (FRA), James Doleman (NZL), Craig Evans (WAL), Andrea Piardi (ITA), Christophe Ridley (ENG), Jordan Way (AUS)

TMOs: Brett Cronan (AUS), Tom Foley (ENG), Marius Jonker (RSA), Brian MacNeice (IRL), Joy Neville (IRL), Brendon Pickerill (NZL), Ben Whitehouse (WAL)

– © AFP 2023

The 42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!