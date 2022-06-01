Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 1 June 2022
Advertisement

'A hugely deserved honour' - Joy Neville on all-female team of referees for Rugby World Cup

The Limerick native is named on an 18-strong team of match officials for New Zealand 2022.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 1 Jun 2022, 11:04 AM
55 minutes ago 769 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/5779934
Joy Neville (file pic).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Joy Neville (file pic).
Joy Neville (file pic).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

JOY NEVILLE HAS been named on the refereeing panel for the 2022 Rugby World Cup.

The IRFU official is among an all-female team of referees, which will lead an 18-strong contingent of match officials in New Zealand.

Nine referees, five assistant referees and four TMOs, selected from 11 different Unions, will officiate the 26 matches.

Limerick native Neville, who refereed the 2017 Rugby World Cup final on these shores, is selected for her second tournament alongside Aimee Barrett-Theron of South Africa.

“I’d like to congratulate Joy on her appointment to the RWC Referee Panel,” IRFU Head of Referees Dudley Phillips said.

“This will be her second World Cup and having recently returned from maternity leave, it is testament to her drive and hard work that she has been selected.

“Joy has been and continues to be a leader in Women’s rugby as a player and as a referee, and this is a hugely deserved honour.”

Greg McWilliams Ireland will not feature at the tournament, though the nation will be represented on the biggest stage by Neville, who has broken plenty of new ground and etched her name into history time and time again through the years.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The World Cup runs from 8 October to 12 November 12, 2022, with the women’s edition being staged in the Southern Hemisphere for the first time.

The RWC 2021 Match Officials Team

Referees: Aimee Barrett-Theron (South Africa), Maggie Cogger-Orr (New Zealand), Sara Cox (England), Hollie Davidson (Scotland), Aurélie Groizeleau (France), Lauren Jenner (New Zealand), Clara Munarini (Italy), Amber McLachlan (Australia) and Joy Neville (Ireland)

Assistant Referees: Doriane Domenjo (France), Tyler Miller (Australia), Nikki O’Donnell (England), Kat Roche (USA) and Julianne Zussman (Canada)

TMOs: Chris Assmus (Canada), Lee Jeffrey (New Zealand), Ian Tempest (England) and Ben Whitehouse (Wales).

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie