Tuesday 18 January 2022
Munster defence coach JP Ferreira to follow Johann van Graan to Bath

He has been at the province since 2017.

By Gavin Cooney Tuesday 18 Jan 2022, 10:43 AM
1 hour ago 2,400 Views 3 Comments
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

THE EXODUS OF Munster’s coaching staff continues: defence coach JP Ferreira is following Johann van Graan to Bath at the end of the season. 

Van Graan u-turned on a contract extension with the province to commit to joining the Premiership strugglers at the end of this season, and his compatriot Ferreira is following him across the Irish Sea. He has been at the club since 2017.

“This has not been an easy decision to make as my family and I have thoroughly enjoyed our life in Limerick and are part of a very close-knit community”, said Ferreira.

“I have been in this role for five seasons and during this time I have enjoyed every minute of coaching at this incredible club.

“The experience I have gained and the friendships that I have made along the way will forever stay with me. The way Munster Rugby opened their arms to my family and I throughout my tenure has been outstanding and we are forever grateful to everyone that has made this journey memorable and possible.

“On a personal note, as a family with young children we have an opportunity to experience a different environment and new challenges and we feel this move is the right next step for us.

“I’m very proud of what this group has achieved, and I’m excited for the months ahead as we remain focused on the task at hand, committed to delivering success with this group of players and staff.”

Attack coach Stephen Larkham is also leaving Munster at the end of the season, though forwards coach Graham Rowntree has signed a new two-year deal. 

