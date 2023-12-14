Advertisement
Dan Sheridan/INPHO JP McManus.
JP McManus to give every GAA county board in Ireland €1 million

The funds are to be shared equally among all codes.
JP McMANUS IS to give every GAA county board in Ireland €1 million to be shared equally among all codes.

The Limerick-born billionaire, who is tax-resident in Switzerland, is set to provide the funds heading into 2024 which will benefit men’s and women’s football as well as hurling and camogie.

The 42 understands that Limerick GAA, who McManus has been a long-time primary sponsor, have already received the unexpected financial boost.

cian-lynch-and-jp-mcmanus-after-the-game James Crombie / INPHO JP McManus (right) with Limerick hurler Cian Lynch. James Crombie / INPHO / INPHO

As first reported by the Irish Daily Mail’s Philip Lanigan, the money will be “a donation from the JP McManus Charitable Foundation”.

This latest injection of cash to GAA coffers comes five years after McManus donated €100,000 to each county board in the country back in 2018.

