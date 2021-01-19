JP McManus Pro-Am postponed a second time to 2022

THE JP MCMANUS Pro-Am at Adare Manor has been postponed a second time, this time to July 2022.

The sold-out competition was first postponed by a year following the outbreak of Covid-19 last April, and organisers have now made the decision to push it back again, given it’s expected to attract 40,000 visitors to the country.

The competition is now slated for 4 and 5 July, 2022.

“We are at all times prioritising public health and are aware that question marks remain about events taking place for much of this year”, said Pro-Am Committee Chair Colm Hannon.

“Spectators make the Pro-Am very special and we feel by moving it to 2022, and making the decision early, gives us the best chance of delivering a world-class tournament in front of a full house next year.”

Purchased tickets remain valid, and those who wish to be refunded for their tickets are advised to visit www.jpmcmanusproam.com.

Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy and Justin Rose, were among the high-profile names to sign up for the event in 2020, along with Hollywood stars Mark Wahlberg, Hugh Grant and Jamie Dornan.