Lowry and Power lead Irish challenge at JP McManus Pro-Am as Jordan Spieth is disqualified

Tiger Woods, meanwhile, toiled to a round of five-over.

Gavin Cooney reports from the JP McManus Pro-Am, Adare Manor
By Gavin Cooney Monday 4 Jul 2022, 9:30 PM
Shane Lowry.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

SHANE LOWRY AND Seamus Power, fresh from competing at the Irish Open in Mount Juliet, carded three-under rounds of 69 to lie in a tie for fourth place at the halfway stage of the JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor. 

A star-studded field of golfers are competing for the professional stroke-play trophy across the two-day event, with American Xander Schauffele leading the way after carding an eight-under round of 64 at a course that will host the 2027 Ryder Cup, though the greens will be made a lot firmer for that blue-riband event.

He is three shots clear of second-placed Rickie Fowler, with Tyrrell Hatton a further shot back in third. 

Schauffele scooped a €50,000 prize as the first-day leader, while the winner of the overall professional event will collect a cheque for €250,000. Because the Pro-Am is a charity event, tradition has dictated that the winning fund is usually handed back by the players. 

Jordan Spieth, meanwhile, contrived to be disqualified on day one as he momentarily forgot about the professional tournament on the 12th green, picking up his ball before holing out. 

Rory McIlroy is among eight golfers in a tie for 12th place having shot a one-under round of 71, along with Collin Morikawa and Graeme McDowell. Leona Maguire, the only female pro golfer at the event, carded an even-par round of 72 and sits one place behind McIlroy. 

Maguire was among the prime time slots, teeing off before McIlroy and immediately after Tiger Woods, who drew a huge portion of the 40,000 crowd but struggled to a five-over round of 77, the highlight being a chip-in for eagle from the edge of the 12th green. 

Padraig Harrington is in a tie for 33rd place having shot two over, sitting alongside compatriot John Murphy. Paul Dunne is in joint-25th having shot a 73, Cormac Sharvin is in joint-43rd place with Woods, with Paul McGinley in 45th place having opened with a six-over round of 78. 

World number one Scottie Scheffler is in a tie for 37th after a round of 75. 

Ten of the world’s top 12 golfers are in action at Adare Manor, with the celebrities involved including Bill Murray, Niall Horan, and Jamie Dornan. 

Gavin Cooney  / reports from the JP McManus Pro-Am, Adare Manor
