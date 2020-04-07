This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 7 April, 2020
JP McManus Pro-Am at Adare Manor postponed for 12 months due to Covid-19 crisis

The tournament will take place on 5-6 July 2021 at the same venue.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 7 Apr 2020, 3:29 PM
9 minutes ago 584 Views 1 Comment
Paul McGinley, Rory McIlroy, JP McManus, Padraig Harrington and Shane Lowry at the 2018 Pro-Am.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO
Paul McGinley, Rory McIlroy, JP McManus, Padraig Harrington and Shane Lowry at the 2018 Pro-Am.
Image: Morgan Treacy/INPHO

THE JP MCMANUS Pro-Am has been postponed until July 2021, the latest sporting event to be called off this year due to the ongoing Covid-19 crisis.

The Pro-Am committee today announced the decision with the event at Adare Manor in Limerick deferred until 5-6 July 2021 at the same venue.

Several leading golfers were set to tee off with Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Shane Lowry, Sergio Garcia, Padraig Harrington, Dustin Johnson and Jon Rahm amongst those that had committed to playing at the venue.

It was confirmed last July that Adare Manor will host the 2026 Ryder Cup, two decades after the biennial event was previously held in Ireland. 

The tournament, which raises funds for charities, particularly those in the Mid-West area, has been a huge success in recent years. It is a complete sell-out and all caps purchased for the summer’s event will be valid for the rescheduled tournament in 2021, along with the on-site parking and Park & Ride passes.

There is an option for fans to be refunded for their ticket caps and they can visit www.jpmcmanusproam.com on that matter.

“We are all very disappointed with this news and we would like to thank everyone involved with the Pro-Am for their understanding and patience,” remarked JP McManus, the pro-am host.

“To all ticket holders: please hold onto your ticket caps and we look forward to seeing you in 2021 for what promises to be an exciting tournament of world-class golf.

“We would also like to convey our gratitude to the European Tour for their continued support of the event. We hope everyone will stay safe during these unprecedented times.”

The Pro-Am Committee will release more information about the rescheduled event in the coming months.

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

