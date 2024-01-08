Advertisement
Rugby legend JPR Williams last year. Alamy Stock Photo
Rest In Peace

Welsh icon JPR Williams passes away

The former full back was also part of two victorious tours for the British and Irish Lions.
12 minutes ago

FORMER WALES STAR JPR Williams has died at the age of 74.

Bridgend Rovers, the club he served as both player and president, confirmed the news in a statement on social media.

The former full-back earned 55 caps for his country, winning three Grand Slam Titles in 1971, 1976 and 1978.

Williams was also a member of the British and Irish Lions when they were successful in New Zealand and South Africa.

“Bridgend Ravens are devastated to announce the passing of JPR Williams,” a club statement said.

“An icon of the world game, John Peter Rhys Williams served Bridgend Ravens as a player and most recently as club president.”

