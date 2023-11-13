Sligo Rovers sign Wilson from Shelbourne

JOHN ROSS [JR] WILSON has become Sligo Rovers’ first signing for the 2024 season, making the move from Shelbourne.

Wilson, 24, made 31 appearances in all competitions in ’23 with Shels as they finished fourth in the Premier Division. The right-back has spent the majority of his career at Tolka Park, and also enjoyed spells at Bohemians and Bray Wanderers.

“I’m really looking forward to being part of the club,” Wilson said ahead of his next challenge at Sligo.

“The manager impressed me and convinced me sign here. He’s spoken to me a lot about the club and the season just gone. I know the plans he has and it’s exciting. He wants to build a new group and it was great to hear he wanted me to part of that.

“I’ve met people around the club today and it’s really positive. I can’t wait to move down and begin training.”

Sligo 1994 treble winner Gerry Carr is a family friend of Wilson’s. “Gerry has been on to me already and telling me to sign!” he explains. “We went to the Cup finals in the 2010 eras so I know all about the club of course. It’s a massive club and it’s time to get it back up the table.

“It’s a big move for myself to leave Dublin. I wanted to be out of my comfort zone. That was another factor. It’s something different and something I really want to embrace.”

“I’ve always been a big fan of JR and have followed his career,” Bit O’Red manager John Russell added.

“He likes to get forward, create chances and can score goals but primarily we’re bringing him in for his defensive qualities. He is aggressive in a one-on-one and a real competitor in every aspect. I’ve been really impressed by him and how he has taken the opportunity to leave the Dublin area and move down with us.

“He is looking for a new challenge and to make a big commitment. I think he has real leadership qualities. He’ll be 25 next month so he’s coming into a brilliant stage of his career and knows the league.”

Sligo Rovers finished the 2023 season in eighth position.