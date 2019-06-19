Man United hand Mata new two-year deal

JUAN MATA HAS agreed a new two-year deal to remain at Manchester United, with the option to extend for a further year.

The 31-year-old attacking midfielder has been at Old Trafford since joining for a then-record £37.1 million from fellow Premier League club Chelsea in 2014.

During that time, he has won the FA Cup, the League Cup and the Europa League.

Spanish international Mata, capped 41 times and a World Cup and European Championship winner with his country, was expected to depart at the end of last season, but he has instead committed his future to United.

“It is a real honour to continue to represent this amazing club and our incredible fans,” said Mata. “I have been at Manchester United for five years and I am proud to call Old Trafford my home.

“I am looking forward to working with Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] and his fantastic coaching staff; the vision that they have for the club is truly exciting and I am so happy that I will be a part of that.”

Manager Solskjaer added: “Juan is the ultimate professional and one of the most intelligent players I have worked with. He is a great example to our younger players in his approach. He understands what it means to be a Manchester United player and has embraced everything about this great club.

“As well as everything he brings on the pitch, we have some fantastic young players here and I know that Juan’s vast experience will help them to reach their potential over the coming seasons. I am delighted that he has signed a new contract, as I know that his talent and mentality will be invaluable to the squad.”

United have made just one transfer this summer with the arrival of Welsh winger Daniel James from Swansea.

