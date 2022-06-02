Membership : Access or Sign Up
Thursday 2 June 2022
Manchester United exodus continues as long-serving midfielder Mata released

The departures of Nemanja Matic, Edinson Cavani and Lee Grant have already been announced at Old Trafford.

By Press Association Thursday 2 Jun 2022, 10:36 AM
Juan Mata [file photo].
Image: PA
LONG-SERVING MANCHESTER United midfielder Juan Mata is leaving when his contract expires at the end of June.

This is a summer of change at Old Trafford as new manager Erik ten Hag takes charge and a number of big-name players head for the exit.

The departures of Nemanja Matic, Edinson Cavani and Lee Grant have already been announced, with United confirming on Wednesday that academy graduates Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard would follow suit.

Mata will join them in heading to pastures new at the end of his deal, having won four trophies and made 285 appearances since joining from Chelsea in January 2014.

“Manchester United can confirm that Juan Mata will depart the club when his contract expires this summer,” the Old Trafford giants said in a statement.

“Thank you for dedicating eight years of your career to United, Juan. Everyone at the club wishes you all the best for the future.”

