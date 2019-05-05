Trump takes control of World Championship after dazzling first day at Crucible

Judd Trump on day sixteen of the 2019 Betfred World Championship at The Crucible.

JUDD TRUMP OPENED up a 12-5 lead over John Higgins in the first day of the World Championship final at the Crucible.

The players were tied at 4-4 after an entertaining first session but Trump won eight frames in succession during the next session to take control.

Trump, who was defeated by Higgins in the 2011 Crucible final, is bidding for the world title for the first time in his career.

The best-of-35 match resumes on Monday at 2pm.

