Judd Trump makes snooker history

JUDD TRUMP became the first snooker player to win six ranking titles in a season as the world champion landed the Gibraltar Open behind closed doors on Sunday.

The feat of five wins in a season has previously been achieved by Ronnie O’Sullivan, Stephen Hendry, Ding Junhui and Mark Selby, but Trump went one step further with his latest success.

Three centuries in a 4-3 win over fellow Englishman Kyren Wilson gave him a £50,000 winners’ cheque, and Trump landed a £150,000 bonus too for finishing top of the European Series prize-money list.

The 30-year-old had runs of 125, 144 and 123 in his victory over Wilson, which saw history achieved without any spectators because of concerns over the spread of coronavirus.

World number one Trump’s dazzling success in the 2019-20 season before carrying off the Gibraltar title had seen him win the International Championship, World Open, Northern Ireland Open, German Masters and Players Championship.