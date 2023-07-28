Real Madrid hope to use Jude Bellingham's Irish passport to sidestep non-EU player quota

REAL MADRID ARE seeking confirmation from the Irish Embassy in Spain that England international Jude Bellingham can be officially registered using his Irish passport, according to Madrid-based outlet Marca.

Madrid are subject to a La Liga-mandated limit on the number of non-EU players in their squad, and are eager for Bellingham to be officially considered as Irish – and thus an EU player – to avoid occuupying this quota.

La Liga limits clubs to a maximum of five non-EU players in their registered squad, with only three non-EU players allowed in a matchday squad.

Bellingham is entitled to an Irish passport as his father Mark was born in England to an Irish parent. According to Marca, Madrid are awaiting confirmation of the validity of Bellingham’s Irish passport from the Madrid-based Embassy.

This quota situation for Madrid lost much of its urgency when Brazilian trio Vinicius, Eder Militao, and Rodrygo were granted Spanish citizenship last year, but Madrid are nonetheless eager to use Bellingham’s Irish links to maintain space for future non-EU players. Madrid frequently recruit young players from Brazil, with teenager Endrick set to join from Palmeiras next year.

Bellingham this summer completed a €103 million transfer from Borussia Dortmund to Real Madrid. Though his passport meant he was technically eligible to play for Ireland, Bellingham played with England at all underage levels and has made 24 senior appearances.

The FAI’s underage coaches were aware of Bellingham’s eligibility for Ireland when he was younger, but it is understood they considered any defection from England inconceivable. Jude’s younger brother Jobe, who this summer signed for Sunderland and has played with England to U18 level, remains eligible to play for Ireland.