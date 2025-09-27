Ireland's Jude McAtamney earns big opportunity with New York Giants

IRISH KICKER JUDE McAtamney will start for the New York Giants in their NFL meeting with the San Diego Chargers on Sunday (6pm).

The Giants today placed veteran starter Graham Gano on injured reserved, with McAtamney upgraded from the practice squad to the active roster.

The G-Men this week signed another veteran, Younghoe Koo, who had been expected to slot in directly for Gano. However, head coach Brian Daboll and his special teams coaches have instead placed their faith in Derry native McAtmaney, who has just begun his second year with the Giants.

Gano’s placement on injured reserve means that the Scottish-American kicker will miss at least the next four games. McAtamney will be expected to deputise for that entire period provided he performs adequately, with Koo backing him up from the Giants’ practice squad.

McAtmaney, who impressed during the Giants’ recent preseason, made his full NFL debut against the Washington Commanders on 3 November 2024, kicking an extra point and a 31-yard field goal — his only two attempts — while Gano was out injured.

The former Derry U20 Gaelic footballer took up an interest in American football during the Covid-19 pandemic. In July 2021, he took a scholarship offer to play for Chowan University in North Carolina, an NCAA Division II program. He later transferred to Division I college Rutgers, where he spent two seasons.

After impressing at his pro day last winter, McAtamney earned a workout in front of Giants scouts where he made all 10 of his attempted kicks. He signed with the Giants under the International Player Pathway designation.

The Swatragh native has spent the majority of his time in New York on the Giants’ practice squad but will earn his second career start at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, where the 0-3 Giants will host the 3-0 Chargers.