Wednesday 23 June 2021
Sevilla boss Lopetegui turned down 'dizzying' offer to become Tottenham manager

It’s more than two months since Spurs sacked Jose Mourinho, but they don’t appear to be any closer to appointing his successor.

By Press Association Wednesday 23 Jun 2021, 2:23 PM
16 minutes ago 516 Views 0 Comments
Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui.
Image: Dppi/Joaquin Corchero
Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui.
Spanish coach Julen Lopetegui.
Image: Dppi/Joaquin Corchero

SEVILLA PRESIDENT JOSE Castro says Tottenham made a “dizzying” offer to Julen Lopetegui to become their new head coach, but he is happy at the Spanish club.

Spurs’ managerial search is now in a third month as they try and find a successor for Jose Mourinho, who was sacked on 19 April following a poor run of form.

They have flip-flopped between candidates over a chaotic process, holding talks with Mauricio Pochettino, Antonio Conte, Paulo Fonseca and Gennaro Gattuso, but have been unable to secure an appointment.

Incoming football managing director Fabio Paratici, who has already started work, is understood to have contacted Lopetegui about moving to north London after he guided Sevilla to Champions League qualification next season with a fourth-placed finish in La Liga.

But the Spaniard would prefer to stay in Andalusia.

In an interview with Spanish radio station Cadena SER, which was published on Sevilla’s official website, Castro said: “Julen rang me and told me. He said he’d received offers he’d not listened to in addition to a dizzying one from Tottenham.

“But he said he doesn’t forget things and that he is very motivated here. We believed and believe in him, giving him a two-year contract extension, and I’m sure he will bring much more to the club.

“You see his ability and leadership every day. Some coaches are more driven by economic factors but Julen is very clear that he is happy here and he even said it would be very difficult to find a better place to work than here.”

Tottenham’s players who are not involved in Euro 2020 are set to report back for pre-season training on 5 July, with backroom staff due to take fitness sessions if a new manager is not appointed.

Press Association

