This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 6 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Bayer Leverkusen star curbs talk of potential €25 million Liverpool move

Julian Brandt has been linked with summer switches to England and Italy, but he is tied to a contract with his current club in Germany.

By The42 Team Monday 6 May 2019, 3:22 PM
1 hour ago 3,898 Views 5 Comments
https://the42.ie/4621524
Germany international Brandt.
Germany international Brandt.
Germany international Brandt.

JULIAN BRANDT SAYS he is “enjoying” life at Bayer Leverkusen and offered no indication that he will be looking for a summer move to the likes of Liverpool and Juventus.

The Germany international is seeing his future called into question as the summer transfer window approaches.

He has committed to a contract in his current surroundings through to 2021, but that deal includes a release clause of just €25 million.

There are expected to be plenty of clubs willing to trigger that option, with leading sides in the Premier League, Serie A and Bundesliga said to be keen.

Brandt, though, is giving a long list of suitors little encouragement when it comes to a possible switch in 2019.

“I’m enjoying myself,” he said yesterday. “I’ve got a contract with Bayer until 2021, so right now all is well.

“As things stand, I’m staying put. I just want to end the season as best we can.”

Germany v Sweden - FIFA World Cup 2018 - Group F - Fisht Olympic Stadium Brandt in action against Sweden during the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Source: DPA/PA Images

Leverkusen starred in their most recent outing, claiming a stunning 6-1 victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

All six of the goals from Peter Bosz’s side were recorded before the 36th minute.

“That first half was insane,” Brandt said. “I don’t think I’ve ever seen or experienced anything like that in my life!

“If someone told us before the game we were going to score six first-half goals, we wouldn’t have believed them. It’s going really well right now.”

A comprehensive victory over Eintracht has pulled Leverkusen level on points with a rival that had one eye on the second leg of a Europa League semi-final clash with Chelsea.

Frankfurt occupy fourth spot in the table as things stand, with two games remaining.

There is still all to play for, as the final places could dictate what happens over the summer.

A player of Brandt’s quality is considered to be deserving of a Champions League stage and various teams will look to off him those opportunities if his current club miss out.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie