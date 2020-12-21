BE PART OF THE TEAM

Monday 21 December 2020
Ireland's Julie-Ann Russell snapped up by Aussie top-flight side

The 29-year-old has joined Western Sydney Wanderers ahead of this weekend’s season kick-off.

By Paul Dollery Monday 21 Dec 2020, 3:51 PM
athanasia-moraitou-with-julie-ann-russell Julie-Ann Russell challenging Athanasia Moraitou while playing for Ireland against Greece. Source: Greg Hellas/INPHO

JULIE-ANN RUSSELL IS set to compete at the top level of women’s club football in Australia after signing for Western Sydney Wanderers ahead of the 2020-21 W-League season, which kicks off this weekend.

Russell makes the move from Sydney University, for whom she had been playing in the second-tier National Premier League since emigrating in 2017.

“We’re very delighted to have a player with the experience of Julie-Ann come to the club and we’re very excited about what she can bring to the team” said Western Sydney Wanderers head coach Dean Heffernan.

“Julie-Ann is a leader both on and off the pitch and we’re very lucky to have her in the red and black this season.”

Although generally recognised as a forward player, Russell can also operate in midfield and even featured at full-back during the Republic of Ireland’s recent qualifying campaign for the European Championships.

The 29-year-old Galway native, who has 59 senior caps, was named FAI Senior Women’s International Player of the Year in 2014.

She’s not the only Irish player on the books of Western Sydney Wanderers, as former international Simon Cox currently plays for the men’s team.

The new W-League campaign begins for WSW at home to Melbourne Victory on Sunday.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

