'The time has come to step away from football' - Julie-Ann Russell announces retirement

JULIE-ANN RUSSELL has announced her retirement from football following 66 appearances for the Ireland Women’s National Team and an impressive club career.

After breaking through at Salthill Devon, the attacker – from Moycullen – went on to excel in college football with University of Limerick and UCD before enjoying spells in the US (Los Angeles Strikers), England (Doncaster Rovers Belles) and Australia (Sydney University, Western Sydney Wanderers) in between stints playing in Ireland.

Twice selected as SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division Player of the Year (2014 & 2024), she was also named in the Team of the Season on three occasions. Russell was part of the League-winning Peamount United squad in 2012 and helped UCD Waves finish as runners-up in 2015 before ending her career with her hometown club, Galway United.

Advertisement

At international level, Russell made her senior WNT debut in a World Cup qualifier away to Kazakhstan in October 2009 having previously represented Ireland at U15, U16, U17 and U19 level.

Russell scored the first of her seven senior goals in an Algarve Cup victory over Hungary in March 2012 before going on to score against Israel, Slovakia, Slovenia, England, France and Georgia.

Voted as FAI Senior Women’s Player of the Year in 2014, Russell was a regular in squads up to 2020 when she then missed four years of international football. Upon her return to the WNT set-up in July 2024, she scored three goals in six games and was twice voted as Sky Ireland Player of the Match.

“After 24 incredible years, the time has come to step away from football,” Russell said. The game has been a central part of my life, providing unforgettable memories and opportunities that I will never forget.

“There are so many people who have had such a positive influence on my career – family, teammates, coaches, managers, volunteers and fans. It would be impossible to name everyone, but please know that I sincerely appreciate everything you’ve done to help me live my dream.

“While it’s bittersweet to say goodbye, I’m excited for the next chapter and will forever cherish the memories football has given me.”

FAI chief football officer Marc Canham said: “Julie-Ann is a special player who will be remembered for her excellent performances, goals and assists in the SSE Airtricity Women’s Premier Division and for Ireland, where she will rightly be remembered as one of our finest players. We thank her for everything that she has done for Irish football.”

FAI president Paul Cooke said: “On behalf of the Football Association of Ireland, I’d like to thank Julie-Ann for the dedication that she brought in every game that she played for Ireland and for everything that she did in the domestic game too. She was a player who got fans on the edge of their seats and we look forward to honouring her at an upcoming international game.”