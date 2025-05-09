LA ROCHELLE head coach Ronan O’Gara has been suspended for five weeks for “actions against a match official”, the French Rugby Federation said on Friday.
The National Rugby League’s disciplinary committee had initially only issued a reprimand and a fine for the La Rochelle coach for his behaviour during his team’s 45-26 Top 14 defeat to Toulon at the end of January.
Advertisement
But the federal appeals committee took a more stringent approach towards O’Gara, who has already been suspended several times in his career.
The former Ireland fly-half was found guilty of “actions against a match official” and “threatening acts or words towards a match official”.
As a result, O’Gara will be banned from the pitch until the end of the regular season and for possible playoff games.
La Rochelle, who are seventh in the Top 14 and travelling to bottom side Vannes on Saturday, have the right to appeal this decision.
The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara receives 5-week suspension
LA ROCHELLE head coach Ronan O’Gara has been suspended for five weeks for “actions against a match official”, the French Rugby Federation said on Friday.
The National Rugby League’s disciplinary committee had initially only issued a reprimand and a fine for the La Rochelle coach for his behaviour during his team’s 45-26 Top 14 defeat to Toulon at the end of January.
But the federal appeals committee took a more stringent approach towards O’Gara, who has already been suspended several times in his career.
The former Ireland fly-half was found guilty of “actions against a match official” and “threatening acts or words towards a match official”.
As a result, O’Gara will be banned from the pitch until the end of the regular season and for possible playoff games.
La Rochelle, who are seventh in the Top 14 and travelling to bottom side Vannes on Saturday, have the right to appeal this decision.
– © AFP 2025
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
five weeks French Rugby Federation Punishment Ronan O'Gara Rugby Suspension La Rochelle