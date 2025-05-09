La Rochelle head coach Ronan O'Gara receives 5-week suspension

LA ROCHELLE head coach Ronan O’Gara has been suspended for five weeks for “actions against a match official”, the French Rugby Federation said on Friday.

The National Rugby League’s disciplinary committee had initially only issued a reprimand and a fine for the La Rochelle coach for his behaviour during his team’s 45-26 Top 14 defeat to Toulon at the end of January.

But the federal appeals committee took a more stringent approach towards O’Gara, who has already been suspended several times in his career.

The former Ireland fly-half was found guilty of “actions against a match official” and “threatening acts or words towards a match official”.

As a result, O’Gara will be banned from the pitch until the end of the regular season and for possible playoff games.

La Rochelle, who are seventh in the Top 14 and travelling to bottom side Vannes on Saturday, have the right to appeal this decision.

