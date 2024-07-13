'I said I was going to do it for Rosie. Hopefully many other mums can do it in the future'

IRELAND’S GOALSCORING HERO stood at a loose end in the mixed zone.

Perhaps thinking about her 94th minute offering which had ended the 2024 drought; maybe reflecting on her long-awaited 61st cap and journey to this point; but most definitely, her one-year-old daughter Rosie was front and centre of her mind.

A moment of quiet amidst a swirl of emotions.

While an otherwise disappointing night in Norwich ended in a 2-1 defeat, Julie-Ann Russell put the ball in the English net.

A small win at the very death against the European champions, and a crucial goal in the wider Euro 2025 qualification picture.

“I’m buzzing,” Russell repeatedly told The 42, her joy evident yet her disappointment in defeat also palpable.

What a whirlwind few days. The Galway United star is back in the international set-up for the first time since April 2020. In the interim, she moved home from Australia, married her husband, Kieran, built a house, and gave birth to their first child last June.

“To be honest, when I got called in, I was shook,” Russell admitted.

“I was just so happy and then to make the matchday squad, I was absolutely buzzing. To get the call at half time to come on, I couldn’t believe it.

“I said to Eileen [Gleeson] coming on that I was going to do it for Rosie. To get that goal, I was so emotional, and I just can’t wait to see her tomorrow.”

Gleeson confirmed the interaction as she reserved special praise for Russell in her own post-match interviews.

“Camp baby” Rosie was back home for the magic moment, the trip understandably too much, but this was a memorable night for the Russell family as Julie-Ann’s brother, John, steered Sligo Rovers to a 2-0 win over Bohemians.

“My family were having a little watch party at home in Moycullen. I’d say they were all jumping and roaring and screaming! Great to get the goal, but obviously, you want to win.”

While the 33-year-old has been an incredible servant and unsung hero in green, she admits she thought her international days were behind her.

“To be honest, I never thought it would happen again. Obviously I never officially retired, I just continued to play with Galway, just enjoying my football, enjoying being a mum and enjoying my life. I dunno, everything happens for a reason.

“Motherhood changed my whole perspective. Rosie is my number one. I’m just kind of enjoying football now, obviously I’m older and I have a lot more experience. I dunno, you’re kind of playing with no weight on your shoulders. It’s like you’re a teenager again, it’s funny.”

Russell was lively from her half-time introduction, bringing the energy and pace Ireland so desperately needed. She saw windows of opportunity from the bench; feeling her side were showing England “a little bit too much respect” and “standing off,” so she happily stepped up to lead a higher press.

Earlier this week, Russell spoke about feeling “fitter and stronger for having Rosie” — and it showed. After a rich vein of form in the domestic league, she looked right at home on the international stage once more.

“Obviously I spoke to you before, told you I was doing CrossFit up until my due date. Did a marathon. I’m still doing CrossFit now. Maybe it’s that, I dunno.

“With Galway United, the training is really, really good. It’s high intensity and it’s credit to Galway United and the team. I think there’s more players in the League of Ireland that can definitely play at this standard.

“It’s faster, it’s more intense but I didn’t feel out of place, to be honest. I felt that I was able to get in behind the two centre backs and apply pressure on them and I felt like when we did apply pressure, they were making mistakes.”

Russell wheels away in celebration after her goal. Ryan Byrne / INPHO Ryan Byrne / INPHO / INPHO

“I think I was okay,” she added with a laugh. “Probably my biggest strength is pressing players and putting them under pressure. I suppose I can run all day so it’s just doing that continuously.”

The whirlwind continues in Cork, with France coming to Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Tuesday. Russell will be reunited with Rosie and Kieran today as they return to camp having stayed in Ireland’s Dublin base earlier in the week.

“I can’t fucking wait!,” Russell concluded.

“I’d be lost without Kieran, to be honest. He’s been amazing. He was minding Rosie in Castleknock when I was at training and what not. The girls love Rosie, and Kieran as well, we’re looking forward to having them back in with the team.

“I never thought I’d see the day. I’m proud that I’m one of the first people to do it in the Ireland team and hopefully there’ll be many other mums that can do it too in the future.”