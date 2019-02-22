This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Friday 22 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'Beautifully directed and filmed'- Praise for last night's documentary 'Jump Girls'

Aired on TG4, it tells the stories of several female jockeys.

By Ben Blake Friday 22 Feb 2019, 2:17 PM
45 minutes ago 888 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4507799

Katie Walsh Jump Girls Katie Walsh being interviewed during the documentary.

LAST NIGHT, TG4 gave a behind-the-scenes look at the challenges facing women in horse racing. 

The first in a two-part series, ‘Jump Girls’ heard stories from top female jockeys such as Katie Walsh, Rachael Blackmore, Katie O’Farrell, Lizzie Kelly and Lisa O’Neill.

Directed by Luke McManus and produced by Touchline Media, the film was extremely well-received by viewers. Here’s a sample of the praise: 

Jump Girls 1 Source: Twitter/TomFoxy

Jump Girls 2 Source: Twitter/SBBInashui

Jump Girls 6 Source: Twitter/JoanneMurphy_

Jump Girls 3 Source: Twitter/JohnMcMahonIrl

Jump Girls 4 Source: Twitter/SueMPhelan

Jump Girls 5

Jump Girls 7

If you missed part one last night, it’s available now to watch on the TG4 player

Source: Sport TG4/YouTube

Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey look ahead to Ireland’s Six Nations meeting with Italy and discuss the week’s biggest stories in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ben Blake
@benjmnblake
ben@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Carty's big chance, pack tweaks and more talking points in Ireland's team to face Italy
    Carty's big chance, pack tweaks and more talking points in Ireland's team to face Italy
    Cronin gets first Six Nations start with Carty set for Ireland debut in Italy
    Gatland says England prop an 'emotional time bomb'
    ITALY
    'Rugby's always been my number one' - Dane looks to take chance in Italy
    'Rugby's always been my number one' - Dane looks to take chance in Italy
    Mature Ireland U20s look to make it three from three in the Six Nations
    Sexton 'definitely hasn't played enough rugby to be at full tilt yet'
    FOOTBALL
    Lift for under-fire Sarri as his Chelsea side stroll into Europa League last 16
    Lift for under-fire Sarri as his Chelsea side stroll into Europa League last 16
    Arsenal recover first-leg deficit to ease past BATE Borisov
    10-man Celtic crash out of Europe against Valencia
    IRELAND
    We go again: Ireland back in the spotlight as Euro 2021 draw takes place today
    We go again: Ireland back in the spotlight as Euro 2021 draw takes place today
    'I'm an Irish citizen now... I felt I had been accepted a long time ago'
    Matt Doherty: 'I'm playing in the Premier League every weekend. It's a dream come true'
    LIVERPOOL
    Jurgen Klopp thinks Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be the next permanent Man United boss
    Jurgen Klopp thinks Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should be the next permanent Man United boss
    'He would be welcome to have his talk to the players if he wanted to'
    Virgil van Dijk: I wasn't good enough to be a centre-half at 16

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie