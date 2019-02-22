'Beautifully directed and filmed'- Praise for last night's documentary 'Jump Girls'

Katie Walsh being interviewed during the documentary.

LAST NIGHT, TG4 gave a behind-the-scenes look at the challenges facing women in horse racing.

The first in a two-part series, ‘Jump Girls’ heard stories from top female jockeys such as Katie Walsh, Rachael Blackmore, Katie O’Farrell, Lizzie Kelly and Lisa O’Neill.

Directed by Luke McManus and produced by Touchline Media, the film was extremely well-received by viewers. Here’s a sample of the praise:

If you missed part one last night, it’s available now to watch on the TG4 player.

