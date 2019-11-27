This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 27 November, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Klinsmann installed as head coach of Bundesliga club

With Ante Covic sacked, the former Germany and US manager has been handed the Hertha Berlin job.

By AFP Wednesday 27 Nov 2019, 11:12 AM
2 hours ago 2,005 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4908047
Jurgen Klinsmann.
Jurgen Klinsmann.
Jurgen Klinsmann.

Former Germany and United States boss Jurgen Klinsmann has taken over as head coach of Bundesliga side Hertha Berlin until the end of the season, the club announced today.

Former Hertha boss Ante Covic, who only took charge in July after six years coaching the reserves, has been dismissed after Sunday’s 4-0 thrashing at mid-table Augsburg, the club’s fourth straight league defeat.

The 55-year-old Klinsmann, a former European and world champion with Germany, was appointed to Hertha’s supervisory board at the start of November and takes over with the club just above the relegation zone.

Klinsmann, a former Tottenham, Bayern Munich and Inter Milan striker, won the 1990 World Cup and 1996 European championships with Germany, making 108 appearances and scoring 47 goals for die Mannschaft.

He was head coach of Germany from 2004 until the 2006 World Cup, when the hosts reached the semi-finals under his stewardship.

He briefly coached Bayern from 2008 until 2009, but was then made head coach of the United States team from 2011 until 2016, guiding them to the last 16 of the 2014 World Cup finals in Brazil.

Klinsmann’s first game in charge of Hertha will be Saturday’s home game against Borussia Dortmund at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie