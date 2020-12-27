BE PART OF THE TEAM

Klopp makes no excuses as Liverpool drop points to Big Sam's West Brom

The champions were held 1-1 at Anfield.

By Press Association Sunday 27 Dec 2020, 8:06 PM
Jurgen Klopp waves to the 2,000 fans on the Kop post-game.
Image: PA
LIVERPOOL MANAGER JURGEN Klopp admitted West Brom deserved their point from a 1-1 draw at Anfield after his side lost their focus.

New Baggies boss Sam Allardyce, who is unbeaten in his last four league matches at Anfield – all achieved with different clubs – secured his first point since taking over after Semi Ajayi’s 82nd-minute header cancelled out Sadio Mane’s brilliant strike.

Despite giving up 78 per cent possession, the Baggies out-performed their hosts three to two in shots on target, despite not registering their first until the 51st minute.

Klopp, who was shown a yellow card by referee Kevin Friend for dissent in the second half, accepted that was a failure on their part.

“It does feel like a defeat, but we have a point more than before so it is completely fine,” he said.

“It’s our fault but they deserved the point. In the first half it looked like 90:10 possession, it’s a massive challenge to stay on track and do it again but we should have done it.

“On the same side it is exactly the same challenge to defend like West Brom did.

“In the first five minutes of the second half they had more situations than they had in the entire first half and we could have avoided that by passing easy, simple and quick to the next player but we didn’t and that is why it is our fault.

“That is what we have to accept and we do that of course.”

Klopp lost Joel Matip to a groin issue in the second half, causing him a problem in central defence again, while midfielder Naby Keita was ruled out before the game with another muscle injury which is likely to sideline him for at least a couple of weeks.

“Joel has told me he felt something in his adductor, that is obviously not too good,” added the German.

“Not sure how serious it is but serious enough for him to leave the pitch. The rest of the information I get tomorrow.

“Naby had a muscle injury – I don’t know exactly how long but he was not ready today and not for Wednesday (against Newcastle). So we will see.”

West Brom achieved their draw despite managing just nine touches in Liverpool’s penalty area.

However, Allardyce praised his players for their defensive resilience which earned them a point.

“We’ve got a point against Liverpool, which no-one outside of us in the dressing room thought we’d get,” said Allardyce.

“When the first goal went in I think a lot of people thought how many was it going to be today, particularly after they knocked seven past Palace (last weekend).

“The players were so good today in their discipline, defending as a team, and finding a way in the second half to attack Liverpool when they got the opportunity.

“We couldn’t keep sitting back as we did, we got better and better as the second half went on, creating two or three chances – which one was taken by Semi which gave us a precious point today.”

