This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 10 June, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool criticised for ‘ruining’ cup tie

Shrewsbury chief executive Brian Caldwell has revealed the League One club complained to the FA.

By Press Association Wednesday 10 Jun 2020, 8:06 PM
45 minutes ago 1,850 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5119650
Liverpool's Curtis Jones (R) gets away from Shrewsbury Town's Sean Goss during the English FA Cup 4th Round Replay match.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images
Liverpool's Curtis Jones (R) gets away from Shrewsbury Town's Sean Goss during the English FA Cup 4th Round Replay match.
Liverpool's Curtis Jones (R) gets away from Shrewsbury Town's Sean Goss during the English FA Cup 4th Round Replay match.
Image: Xinhua News Agency/PA Images

SHREWSBURY HAVE publicly criticised Liverpool for fielding a weakened team in their FA Cup replay in February after having a complaint rejected by the Football Association.

The Shrews drew 2-2 with Liverpool in their fourth-round tie to earn a replay at Anfield but, with the reverse fixture falling in the Premier League’s winter break, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp left under-23 coach Neil Critchley to take charge of a young side who prevailed 1-0.

Shrewsbury chief executive Brian Caldwell has revealed the League One club complained to the FA, accusing Liverpool of breaching FA Cup rules by not fielding a strong team, but said that it was rejected last week.

In a statement on the club website, Caldwell said Klopp’s actions “ruined what should have been a wonderful moment for our club”.

The statement added: “We struggled to believe that his statements had no effect on the replay being televised and we are convinced that LFC broke the FA Cup rules by not ‘fielding their strongest team’ in the return fixture.

“(It) had (the) knock-on effect of STFC not getting anywhere near the financial rewards that were to be expected from an FA Cup fourth-round replay including a potential live TV fee against the world and European champions and Premier League champions-elect.

“In February we put a complaint into the FA about the alleged rule breach but unfortunately, and quite unexpectedly, we were informed that this was dismissed last week (four months on).

“This without doubt resulted in a much lesser occasion for our players and fans as well as the financial reward that would have been expected from LFC playing their strongest team and abiding by the FA Cup rules.”

The FA Cup tie with Shrewsbury was the second time this season that Liverpool fielded a young team in a cup competition, with the U23s losing 5-0 to Aston Villa in the Carabao Cup as their tie clashed with the Club World Cup in December.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie