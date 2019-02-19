This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'The tie is not over' - Jurgen Klopp backs Liverpool to recover after below-par display

The usually free-scoring Reds now face a daunting task in the second leg at the Allianz Arena.

By AFP Tuesday 19 Feb 2019, 10:47 PM
1 hour ago
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (left) with Mohamed Salah after the final whistle.
Image: Nick Potts
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (left) with Mohamed Salah after the final whistle.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (left) with Mohamed Salah after the final whistle.
Image: Nick Potts

JURGEN KLOPP INSISTS Liverpool are still firmly in contention for a place in the Champions League quarter-finals despite their dour 0-0 draw against Bayern Munich on Tuesday.

Klopp’s side were frustrated by a disciplined Bayern display in the last-16 first leg at Anfield.

The usually free-scoring Reds now face a daunting task in the second leg at the Allianz Arena on 13 March.

Bundesliga champions Bayern have lost only two of their last 26 home Champions League games, winning 22 of those.

But Liverpool boss Klopp is convinced his side have nothing to fear in Germany. 

“The positive is of course the result is ok, the best draw we can get. Yes we can play better, we should play better,” Klopp said.

“The tie is not over. We said that. We had to create the basis tonight that we can use in the second leg.

It was a big fight. We had the bigger chances. It’s not a dream result but it is a good one. We can work with that.”

Liverpool’s progress to last season’s Champions League final was marked by a series of swaggering displays at Anfield.

But Klopp admitted the well-drilled Bayern defence didn’t allow Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane to click into gear.

“It was not a day when we clicked in the first minute. Bayern are physically very strong and it was difficult to come through,” he said.

“We made our lives more difficult with the last pass today.

“I don’t know how often, at least 10 times there was a promising situation or a good counter-attack. We immediately shot into their legs, it doesn’t make much sense.

We had our moments but in these moments we have to score. Then the game can change completely.”

Klopp had expected Bayern, hit by injuries and suspension, to adopt a cautious approach and the result was a hard-fought but hardly action-packed encounter.

“When Bayern are in trouble, they get really serious like this. That was how it was. I didn’t expect them to play attacking football,” he said.

“We played against an outstanding side. I’m not over the moon, but I’m completely ok with the result.

“It was not a game we will remember in 20 years.”

