This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 4 °C Tuesday 12 March, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We have no problem with self-confidence' - Klopp ready for Allianz Arena return

Liverpool travel to Munich to take on Bayern in the Champions League last 16 return leg.

By AFP Tuesday 12 Mar 2019, 8:27 AM
1 hour ago 707 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4536210
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.
Image: Peter Byrne
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp.
Image: Peter Byrne

JURGEN KLOPP BRINGS Liverpool to Germany to resume their battle against Bayern Munich with the hosts billing Wednesday’s Champions League last 16 return leg as an ‘all or nothing’ showdown.

After a goalless draw at Anfield in the first-leg three weeks ago, there is still everything to play for at Munich’s Allianz Arena. 

Stuttgart-born Klopp knows what awaits his Reds in the highly-charged arena where Bayern tend to raise their game and away teams face a barricade of whistles whenever they touch the ball.

“The four goals are all well and good,” said Klopp after Liverpool’s 4-2 win on Sunday at Burnley, with Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane both scoring twice, “But what does that have to do with Munich?

“It will not be so easy to score four goals there as well.”

The 51-year-old has a modest record of nine wins, five draws and 16 defeats in 30 games against the Bavarians – as coach of either Liverpool or former clubs Mainz and Dortmund – dating back to 2004.

However, in his seven seasons with Dortmund, between 2008-15, Klopp managed an impressive four wins, plus a draw and four defeats, from nine games in Munich.

He tasted victory on his last visit to the Allianz Arena – in April 2015 when Dortmund beat Bayern on penalties in the semi-finals of the German Cup.

Klopp knows that the visiting team must walk tall at the Allianz Arena.

“We have no problem with self-confidence, we are in a good mood,” he insisted.

However, Liverpool fans hope Reds’ striker Mo Salah has a red-letter day in Munich after one goal in his last eight games.

The Liverpool match is seen as a season-defining tie for the German champions.

The five-time winners last failed to get through the last 16 stage in 2011 and confidence is high after resuming top spot in the Bundesliga at the weekend for the first time since September.

“It’s a very important game – everything is riding on this,” said sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic. 

“The boys have put some more self-confidence in the tank,” he added after Saturday’s 6-0 mauling of Wolfsburg.

Bayern will be without the suspended Thomas Mueller, but James Rodriguez will slot seamlessly into the attacking midfield role.

Like Klopp, the Colombian expects a red-hot atmosphere having proved his form with a stunning goal at the weekend.

“The fans will get right behind us and drive us on, so that we feel good and give our all,” Rodriguez told FCBayern.de.

“We will have to put in the perfect match in order to go through.

“Liverpool have quick players, who feel good when they get a lot of room, but I think we have every chance to go through.”

German bookmakers agree and have made Bayern the slight favourites.

The tie needs no added spice, but Jerome Boateng and Mats Hummels are still smarting after Germany coach Joachim Loew told them, along with Mueller, that their international careers are over.

The centre-backs will have a point to prove against Liverpool.

At the other end, the Reds’ Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk will have to subdue Rodriguez and Bayern’s record-breaking striker Robert Lewandowski.

The Poland hot-shot became the Bundesliga’s top-scoring foreigner on Saturday when he extended his tally to 197 goals.

So eager is Bayern head coach Niko Kovac to protect his forward that Lewandowski trained individually on Monday as heavy snow fell in Munich.

“You need to be smart and more than 100 percent ready for anything,” Van Dijk told UEFA.com on countering the threat of Lewandowski, who scored eight goals in the group stages.

“If he’s trying to run at you, trying to get past you, you need to be ready for that as well.

“You don’t need to give any opportunities to those strikers because they will punish you and they will score.”

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'It would be nice to tick it off' - Schmidt's Ireland out to end pain in Cardiff
    'It would be nice to tick it off' - Schmidt's Ireland out to end pain in Cardiff
    Superb Ireland U20 tackles stifle Joseph before French star shows fair play
    Hungry Conan thrilled to slot back in alongside O'Mahony and Stander
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FRANCE
    Algerian president to drop bid for fifth term in office following weeks of protests against his candidacy
    Algerian president to drop bid for fifth term in office following weeks of protests against his candidacy
    Cian Healy's law knowledge nearly delivers clever try against France
    Analysis: Stander pass sends Earls in for another Schmidt set-piece strike
    IRELAND
    Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    Grand Slam-chasing Wales' 'jealousy' adds extra motive against Ireland
    Schmidt to consider Ireland selection options for six-day turnaround to Cardiff
    Late lapse the chief disappointment for Schmidt
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Louis Van Gaal announces he is retiring from management
    Louis Van Gaal announces he is retiring from management
    Lingard's celebration helped motivate Arsenal to avenge FA Cup defeat
    'I don't think it's a penalty': Young questions referee's call as United come unstuck

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie