This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Thursday 21 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jurgen Klopp hit with fine for 'questioning the integrity' of referee after West Ham draw

The Liverpool manager is €52,000 poorer.

By AFP Thursday 21 Feb 2019, 7:54 PM
43 minutes ago 654 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4506735
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp at Anfield this week.
Image: Peter Byrne
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp at Anfield this week.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp at Anfield this week.
Image: Peter Byrne

LIVERPOOL MANAGER JURGEN Klopp was fined £45,000 (€52,000) by the Football Association on Thursday for suggesting referee Kevin Friend had favoured West Ham in his side’s 1-1 draw at the London Stadium earlier this month.

Klopp, whose side are currently second on goal difference in the Premier League behind Manchester City, said he thought Friend realised he should have ruled out Sadio Mane’s 22nd-minute opener as James Milner was clearly offside in the build-up and tried to make up for it over the remainder of the game.

“Jurgen Klopp has been fined £45,000 after accepting an FA charge for comments made following Liverpool’s league game against West Ham United on 4 February 2019,” the FA said in a statement.

“His comments made during a post-match interview breached FA Rule E3(1), as they questioned the integrity of the match referee and/or implied bias.”

In December Klopp was fined £8,000 after he charged onto the pitch to hug goalkeeper Alisson Becker following his side’s late derby win against Everton at Anfield.

© AFP 2019 

Murray Kinsella, Andy Dunne and Gavan Casey look ahead to Ireland’s Six Nations meeting with Italy and discuss the week’s biggest stories in the latest episode of The42 Rugby Weekly.


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    Sexton 'definitely hasn't played enough rugby to be at full tilt yet'
    Sexton 'definitely hasn't played enough rugby to be at full tilt yet'
    Anscombe gets Gatland's out-half nod for Wales' huge clash with England
    Exeter Chiefs duo drafted into England XV for Cardiff showdown with Wales
    ITALY
    Ireland eager to show efficiency and 'step up a few gears' against Italy
    Ireland eager to show efficiency and 'step up a few gears' against Italy
    Kathryn Dane handed first Ireland start for Saturday's clash with Italy
    Ulster wing Kernohan starts as U20s name four uncapped players on bench
    FOOTBALL
    Arsenal recover first-leg deficit to ease past BATE Borisov
    Arsenal recover first-leg deficit to ease past BATE Borisov
    10-man Celtic crash out of Europe against Valencia
    Diego Simeone apologises for crotch-clutching celebration
    IRELAND
    We go again: Ireland back in the spotlight as Euro 2021 draw takes place today
    We go again: Ireland back in the spotlight as Euro 2021 draw takes place today
    'I'm an Irish citizen now... I felt I had been accepted a long time ago'
    Matt Doherty: 'I'm playing in the Premier League every weekend. It's a dream come true'
    LIVERPOOL
    Virgil van Dijk: I wasn't good enough to be a centre-half at 16
    Virgil van Dijk: I wasn't good enough to be a centre-half at 16
    Bayern boss says player faked cramps during Liverpool draw
    'A goalless draw is the best draw you can get'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie