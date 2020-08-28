This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
BE PART OF THE TEAM

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership

Become A Member
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 28 August, 2020
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Jurgen Klopp laughs off Liverpool links with Lionel Messi

The Premier League champions are simply not in the market for the 33-year-old.

By Press Association Friday 28 Aug 2020, 4:58 PM
9 minutes ago 176 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/5189355
Jurgen Klopp (file pic).
Image: Clive Brunskill/NMC Pool/PA Wire
Jurgen Klopp (file pic).
Jurgen Klopp (file pic).
Image: Clive Brunskill/NMC Pool/PA Wire

JURGEN KLOPP has laughed off a suggestion Liverpool could sign Lionel Messi – but would like to see him in the Premier League.

Messi has rocked the footballing world by handing in a transfer request at Barcelona, sparking huge speculation over his future.

Klopp says he would happily take the six-time world player of the year, but concedes the Premier League champions are simply not in the market for the 33-year-old.

The Liverpool manager said: “Interest? Who doesn’t want to have Messi in their team? But, no chance.”

Liverpool’s title rivals Manchester City are considered to be among the favourites to sign Messi should he leave the Nou Camp.

A move to the Etihad Stadium would reunite Messi with his former Barca boss Pep Guardiola, under whom he won two Champions League crowns in 2009 and 2011.

City might hold further appeal in that chairman Ferran Soriano and director of football Txiki Begiristain are also well known to Messi from their time at the Catalan club.

In addition, there may also be a desire to link up with his friend and long-time Argentina team-mate Sergio Aguero.

Be part
of the team

Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership.

Become a Member

Klopp said: “It would obviously help Manchester City and make it even more difficult to beat them, which was already very difficult.

For the Premier League it would be great, 100%, having the best player in the world in the league.

“The numbers are not for us. We don’t have to start thinking about it. No chance, but, good player to be honest!”

“I’m not sure the Premier League needs a boost but it would be a boost, for sure.

“It would be interesting to see as well. Messi never played in another league, other than Spain.

“Actually, I would like to see it – but I’m not sure I will.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie